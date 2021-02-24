Court documents outline new allegations against Rush Propst

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Court documents outline new allegations against Valdosta High School Head Football Coach Rush Propst.
In a 64 page deposition, numerous allegations have been brought against Propst.
These include getting money to pay rent for potential recruits and their families, the misuse of school money, and indirectly tampering in Valdosta’s search for a new head football coach.
Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason said he’s aware of the deposition and has since started his own investigation. Cason said they take all allegations very seriously.
Cason said he’s unaware of any formal complaints filed to the Georgia Public Standards Commission.
WALB reached out to them and we’re waiting to hear back.
Cason said he has spoken to the appropriate agencies.
In the court documents, it states the plaintiff confronted Propst about the accusations that he wrote a check to himself that was intended for a sponsorship spot in the football stadium in January.
Another witness reported a conversation the witness says they had with Propst.
The witness says Propst asked to obtain “funny money” to pay rent for recruits and their families to live in Valdosta.
Valdosta High disqualified Quarterback Jake Garcia’s name and others were mentioned in that exchange.
The plaintiff also claims Propst played a role in deterring coaches from taking the Wildcats’ job, so he’d be the last candidate.
Former Wildcats Head Coach Alan Rodemaker was present at a deposition.
WALB has reached out to Propst for comment.
