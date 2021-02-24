CVS to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in select Alabama counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - CVS Pharmacy has announced it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in select locations across Alabama.
According to a news release, the vaccines will be available starting Thursday in Bullock, Chambers, Clarke, Conecuh, Hale, Lawrence, Macon, Mobile and Wilcox counties.
Those looking to receive a vaccination must preregister at CVS.com, through the CVS Pharmacy app or by calling 800-746-7287. An appointment time and location will be provided during sign-up.
CVS says walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.
Supply for the limited rollout comes directly from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. There will be approximately 11,700 total weekly doses available.
CVS says as more supply becomes available the company will expand to more store locations and in more Alabama counties.
