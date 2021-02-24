2 men dead after house fire near Dozier Road

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have died after an overnight house fire in the Redland Road area of Elmore County.
According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, the victims are Bail Freeney, 79 and Armon Day, 24.
Franklin says the Redland Road Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on Polly Lane, located off Dozier Road, around 11 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, the home was fully involved.
Both victims were not able to make it out of the home before it became fully involved, according to a post on the Redland Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page. A third resident arrived at the home while firefighters were putting out the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
