Montgomery felon headed to prison after conviction for guns, gang ties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 27-year-old Montgomery man will spend the next 11 years in prison, according to the United States Department of Justice.
U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr with the Middle District of Alabama said Legestin Richards was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing an illegally altered firearm after Montgomery police executed a search warrant at his home in March 2018.
At trial, officers testified they found a variety of illegal drugs, marijuana and oxycodone, as well as three handguns. Along with those items, Franklin said officers also testified to finding various drug-related items including digital scales used to measure drugs for sale.
During his sentencing hearing, Franklin said the government presented evidence that Richards was involved with a Chicago-based gang, the Black Disciples. They also presented evidence that Richards was illegally selling guns.
In addition to his prison sentence, Richards will also serve three years of supervised release.
