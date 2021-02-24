News conference set to discuss protection, expansion of Alabama’s military bases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and other state and local public officials are set to join representatives from the military for a Wednesday morning news conference.
The news conference is in reference to pending legislation that would protect and expand military bases in Alabama.
WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference live on our website and mobile apps at 10:30 a.m.
[WATCH LIVE: Protection, expansion of military bases in Alabama]
The legislation, which Ainsworth’s office said was produced by the Alabama Military Stability Commission, has passed the Alabama Senate and is working its way through the Alabama House.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.