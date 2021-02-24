70s and even some 80s going strong

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a gorgeous Tuesday, we’ve got an even better day on the way today! After a chilly start in the upper 30s, entirely sunny skies will send temperatures into the middle 70s! That’s a solid 10 degrees above normal.
A couple of light showers can’t be ruled out tonight as a weak cold front slides through from the north. Otherwise, skies will turn mostly cloudy with temperatures only falling into the low 50s.
That front will hang out in South Alabama on Thursday, but there won’t be much moisture to work with at all. The result will be another phenomenal day with partly cloudy skies. Highs will soar right back into the middle 70s!
The forecast is a bit murkier come Thursday night and Friday as a the aforementioned frontal boundary lifts ever so slowly lifts back north as a warm front. Depending on where exactly that front and a weak area of low pressure set up will determine where an area of rain sets up.
Most forecast models indicate the front being far enough north to keep the bulk of the rain to our north Thursday night and Friday. However, a few models continue suggesting our northern locations like Demopolis, Marion, Selma, Wetumpka, Clanton, Alex City, Rockford, Tuskegee, and Tallasee will have a chance at getting in on some of that rain.
For that reason, we’ve kept our 40-50% chance of rain along and north of U.S. 80 for the Thursday night-Friday period. Temperatures will rise back into the 70s for most of us -- unless you’re in the northern half of the area and end up seeing rain.
For the weekend, that front will remain well to our north. That will result in rain chances staying in the northern part of the state and Tennessee. We’ll maintain the mention of an isolated shower both days under mostly cloudy skies, but nearly all of us will be dry.
The bigger story for the weekend will be afternoon highs heading into the upper 70s and low 80s! There will also be a very noticeable increase in humidity as dew points head for the 60s! It will not feel like late February.
The forecast gets murky again heading into next week as models disagree on when a couple of fronts will push through...
For now, there are higher rain chances in the forecast for both Monday and early Tuesday, but it’s not set in stone when our absolute highest rain coverage will be. No severe weather is expected early next week, but some thunderstorms are certainly possible with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
