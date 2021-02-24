1st doses of COVID-19 vaccinations delayed at Crenshaw Community Hospital

LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - Supply limitations have led to a delay in first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Crenshaw Community Hospital.
The hospital posted on social media that they have booked as many appointments as they can with the current vaccine supply from the state.
Vaccines are ordered each week then shipped after the order is approved. Hospital officials say they were recently notified that the supply is being limited and they were directed to focus on the second vaccination since supplies may not cover additional first doses. As a result, the hospital is delaying appointments for initial vaccinations.
Crenshaw Community Hospital states that they will administer the vaccines as soon as the supply comes in.
Those who already have appointments scheduled for an initial vaccination may be contacted for rescheduling. If you have a first dose appointment scheduled this week and have not heard from the hospital, call them at 334-335-3374.
Crenshaw Community Hospital officials say they have administered 1,120 doses of the vaccine since December.
