Virtual event on Israeli disability inclusion initiative happening Sunday

JERUSALEM (WSFA) - This Sunday, the Jewish National Fund will host a virtual event on an initiative to help young adults with disabilities.
Special in Uniform is designed to integrate disabled young people into the Israel Defense Forces, as well as Israeli society.
The program states that this helps young people with disabilities to integrate into the workforce.
The Jewish National Fund is also offering a $1 million contribution match during February.
The event will be at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Zoom link will be provided upon registration.
February is Jewish Disabilities Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion Month.
