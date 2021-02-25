Alabama’s 2021 Higher Ed Day’ goes virtual

“We took a roll of paper towels, and we’ve identified on that role, the multitude of jobs that are engaged in producing their paper towel and getting it into the hands of the consumer,” Stone described, reinforcing the message that higher education makes a difference in Alabama, a difference that’s worth the state’s investment. “If you think about the conservationists, the forester, you think about the chemical engineers, the mechanical engineers, the people that design the industrial systems that allow that product to occur, the marketers, they’re the accountants, the even the logistics people that get it to the shelves that we then in turn purchase.”