Erron Brown indicted on 2 counts for 2018 Thanksgiving mall shooting
By WBRC Staff | February 24, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 10:20 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man accused of shooting two people at the Riverchase Galleria Thanksgiving night in 2018 has been indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury.

The jury indicted Erron Brown on two counts of assault, for firing a gun during a dispute and injuring a man and a 12-year-old girl.

Hoover police responding to the shooting and wound up shooting and killing E.J. Bradford, who was not committing a crime.

Bradford’s family has filed a wrongful death suit in the case.

