Eufaula man facing multiple charges in child porn case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Eufaula police have charged a suspect in a child pornography case.
According to the Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins, Brandon Health Livingston, 32, is charged with 17 counts of dissemination or public display of obscene matter of persons under 17 involved in obscene acts.
Watkins says Livingston was charged after an investigation into a cyber tip from the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. He was arrested on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the dissemination of several videos depicting child pornography.
At the time of his arrest, Watkins says Livingston was on bond for unrelated narcotics charges.
Eufaula police say this investigation is ongoing and more charges or arrests are expected.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to call 334-687-1200 or the anonymous tip line at 334-687-7100.
