Heavy delays after vehicle fire on I-65 NB near interchange

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling Interstate 65 northbound near Fairview Avenue are experiencing heavy delays.
According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the incident, which is about a mile from the I-65/I-85 interchange, involves a vehicle that was on fire. A single lane appears open in the area. Traffic is heavily delayed, but law enforcement officials are on the scene.
We have reached out to Montgomery police for official information.
Motorists traveling in this area should consider taking an alternate route or expect delays.
