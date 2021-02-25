Man arrested on 2 attempted murder charges for November shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested on charges including two counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied building, according to court documents.
The charges stem from a Nov. 5 shooting in the 4000 block of Wetumpka Highway.
According to the court filings, Lamar Edward Graham, 24, fired multiple rounds into a business in that area, hitting two people multiple times.
One victim was struck in the leg and forearm while the other was hit in the arm and buttocks. Both were said to be seriously injured in the shooting.
A motive for the shooting was not clear.
Graham was arrested Wednesday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he’s being held on bonds totaling $110,000.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.