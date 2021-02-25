Memorial held for Air Force pilot killed in Montgomery-area crash

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WSFA) - On Thursday, Columbus Air Force Base held a memorial ceremony for 1st Lt. Scot Ames Jr.
Ames, 24, was an instructor pilot with the 50th Flying Training Squadron at Columbus Air Force Base in Columbus, Mississippi.
He was from from Pekin, Indiana.
On Feb. 19, Ames’ plane crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport while en route to Florida during an instruction flight.
A flight student from the Japanese Air Self Defense Force was also killed. The student’s identity has not been released.
