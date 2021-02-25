Mild weather continues, but does rain return soon?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cold front is moving through this morning, but it isn’t bringing any rain or drop in temperatures with it. All it’s really doing is bringing some extra cloud cover to the area... the front will get hung up in South Alabama this afternoon, which translates to another very warm day in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Think what we had yesterday, but add in a few clouds and slightly warmer temperatures.