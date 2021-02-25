Mild weather continues, but does rain return soon?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cold front is moving through this morning, but it isn’t bringing any rain or drop in temperatures with it. All it’s really doing is bringing some extra cloud cover to the area... the front will get hung up in South Alabama this afternoon, which translates to another very warm day in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Think what we had yesterday, but add in a few clouds and slightly warmer temperatures.
The forecast is continuing to look drier for tonight and Friday. The aforementioned frontal boundary will lift back north as a warm front tonight, and because of where that front is now expected to be situated, we believe the rain on Friday will mainly be to our north.
However, it is possible that areas along and north of U.S. 80 are just far enough north to see some showers Friday morning and early afternoon.
Due to the drier forecast and some afternoon sunshine, temperatures will head right back into the 70s for most of us Friday. Those north of U.S. 80 could get stuck in the 60s to around 70, but everyone else should be firmly in the 70s.
For the weekend, that front will remain well to our north. That will result in rain chances staying in the northern part of the state and Tennessee. We’ll maintain the mention of an isolated shower both days under partly to mostly cloudy skies, but nearly all of us will be dry.
The bigger story for the weekend will be afternoon highs heading into the lower 80s! There will also be a very noticeable increase in humidity as dew points head for the 60s. It will feel anything but February-like!
The forecast gets murky again heading into next week as models disagree substantially on when a couple rounds of rain will move through the region...
For now, it still appears as though we will see a 40-60% chance of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms Monday through Tuesday night. Will it rain that entire time? Absolutely not. Is it even a guarantee that you will see rain during that window? No...but there’s a decent chance that at some point during that window you will see at least some rain.
Depending on your forecast model of choice, we still have a chance at seeing some rain Wednesday and Thursday. Similar to the setup for Monday and Tuesday, though, it by no means will be a rainout that entire time.
Temperatures have changed just a bit next week as well. Based on the latest guidance, we’ve bumped highs into the low 70s Monday through Wednesday. Models are split on just how warm it will be each of those days, but low 70s is a fair point to be at for now.
