2nd arrest made in Friday Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A second person has been arrested in connection to a Friday afternoon homicide in Montgomery, according to court documents.
Samantha Renee Lopez, 37, of Hope Hull, has been arrested by the Montgomery Police Department and charged with murder in for the death of Terry Dugruise, 49.
The Montgomery Police Department previously confirmed the arrest of David Raybon, 46, on the same charge.
Court documents indicate Dugruise died around 4 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Highland Avenue as a result of blunt force trauma. A motive was not immediately clear.
Lopez and Raybon are both being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds of $150,000.
Dugruise is Montgomery’s 12th homicide victim of 2021.
