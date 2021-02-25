Opelika murder suspect arrested in Conn.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect in an Opelika murder was arrested Thursday morning in Milldale, Connecticut.
John Thomas, III is the suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Feb. 19 in the 300 block of South 3rd Street. A 35-year-old man died from his injuries and another victim was airlifted to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Thomas is charged with murder, attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling.
He was arrested by U.S. marshals.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
