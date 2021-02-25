Report shows over $244M invested in downtown Montgomery since 2014

“Because we are Montgomery, because of the history and the significance of the city, we are attracting national interest, both from financial institutions, as well as those partners and investors and developers that have done this in other cities,” Reed added. “And that is what we are trying to share is the potential for many of our neighborhoods that we believe can be redeveloped, can be modernized and really can be invested in. I think we will have some very positive developments in the upcoming weeks and months, and I’m excited just about the energy that surrounds where we are in Montgomery and certainly the data that shows that we are on a positive trajectory.”