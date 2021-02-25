Saturday WSFA broadcast to help people impacted by severe weather, pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is partnering with Circle, the Grand Ole Opry and Feeding America to raise money to support people in need after last week’s extreme weather conditions in several states, as well those affected by the pandemic.
“Feeding America from the Grand Ole Opry” will air on WSFA at 8 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds raised will benefit Feeding America’s support of 200 food banks and more than 60,000 food pantries across the U.S. This includes the Montgomery Area Food Bank.
Donations can be made here.
The live special will feature country music artists Chris Janson, Travis Tritt and Hailey Whitters. Bobby Bones will host.
Rich Deem, CEO of the Montgomery Area Food Bank, says the Feeding America network is critical to their success.
Saturday’s event is only looking for monetary donations. However, nonperishable food items may be donated directly to the Montgomery Area Food Bank. You can get information by calling 334-263-3784 or via their website.
“Food insecurity is something no family should experience,” said Pat LaPlatney, president and co-CEO of WSFA’s parent company, Gray Television. “Our goal is for the powerful combination of Gray’s local stations, the voice of the Grand Ole Opry and Circle’s growing network to have a positive impact for those who so badly need help.”
“For 95 years, the Grand Ole Opry has always tried to be a source of comfort and support in difficult times,” said Dan Rogers, vice president and executive producer of the Grand Ole Opry. “When Gray Television developed this effort, we enthusiastically lent our support.”
“Circle’s mission is to unite country music fans with storytelling and performances from the artists they love,” said Circle Network General Manager Drew Reifenberger. “Part of this responsibility is to use our platform to rally around important causes that our fans and artists are passionate about as well.”
