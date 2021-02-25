Suspect in Selma coach’s homicide denied bond

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A judge has denied bond to a man charged with capital murder in connection to the Feb. 4 shooting death of a west Alabama coach.
Jerry Johnson, 21, will continue to stay behind bars at the Dallas County Jail after Circuit Court Judge Collins Pettaway’s decision during an initial hearing Thursday.
Johnson was recently arrested in Montgomery by agents with the U.S. Marshals Service and transferred back to Dallas County where he’s accused of killing Dallas County High School head basketball coach Christopher Harrell earlier in the month.
Harrell, 56, was leaving Lannie’s B-B-Q Spot #2 on Medical Center Parkway in Selma around 6 p.m. that Thursday when he was shot and killed in the parking lot, Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said.
Jackson said it appears the coach “saw somebody in his car (truck), roaming around in his truck and, you know, he went over there to ask what was going on and he got shot, shot in the head.”
Jackson said a preliminary hearing is set for March 18.
