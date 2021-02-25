Suspects charged in burglary of Wetumpka educational facility

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An adult and two teens face charges after an educational facility was burglarized Saturday night.
According to CrimeStoppers, Tanner Lovvorn of Titus, and two unidentified juveniles, are charged with burglary third degree and theft of property fourth-degree.
The incident happened around 11:55 p.m. at a building in the 400 block of Alabama Street. Security footage showed three suspects entering the building, going through several classrooms, then leaving after stealing multiple items, police said.
Police have not released the name of the facility but did say the property was a commercial building, indicating the suspects did not commit the crime at a public school.
