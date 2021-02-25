Wind Creek Hospitality submits bid for $541M casino in Virginia

ATMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - Wind Creek Hospitality is looking to build a casino in Virginia.
The company announced it submitted a proposal to the city of Richmond to serve as their preferred casino gaming operator.
The group said it proposed a $541 million project in two phases, which includes 100,000 square feet of casino gaming space with 2,500 slot machines and 120 table games. It would also include two 252 hotel room towers, seven food and beverage outlets, a spa an indoor pool and fitness center and a family friendly entertainment center.
“Wind Creek Hospitality is excited to be considered for this project,” , EVP of Business Development and Government Affairs Arthur Mothershed said in a news release. “We operate several regional and destination casino resorts domestically and in the Caribbean, and feel that our expertise in gaming, our focus on diversity and strongly partnering with the communities we serve gives us an unmatched edge against our competition.”
Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in Alabama.
The company manages casinos in Montgomery, Atmore and Wetumpka, a track in Theodore and facilities in Florida, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Aruba and Curacao.
