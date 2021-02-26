Above average temps continue through the weekend; more rain next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A frontal boundary is situated near U.S. 80 this morning, resulting in mild temperatures and areas of dense fog in South Alabama. The location of the front is also keeping a large swath of steady moderate rain well to our north. The front is stationary now, but will lift north of our area as a warm front today. The result will be a slight chance of a couple of isolated showers throughout the day, but most of us stay dry.