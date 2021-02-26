ADPH seeks survey response if you’ve had COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is asking Alabama residents who have had COVID-19 to complete a confidential survey.
The online survey is designed to learn more about the spread of COVID-19 and to supplement ADPH’s contact tracing efforts. ADPH is asking any Alabama resident who has ever tested positive for SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to take the survey.
ADPH says the survey will take between five and 10 minutes to complete. You can find the survey at this link or go to Alabamapublichealth.gov and click on the “Have you had COVID-19?” banner to access the survey.
Those looking for more general information about COVID-19 can find it at ADPH’s website or by calling the COVID-19 information hotline number at 1-800-270-7268.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.