ALEA investigating roadside crash that killed man standing by car

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Butler County man has died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday evening, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ALEA said the incident happened around 6:35 p.m. Thursday along Alabama Highway 10, about two miles south of Greenville.
Investigators say an unnamed teenage driver pulled to the side of the road, at which time passenger De’unte’vius Queshuntriel Truitt, 23, of Greenville, got out and went to the drivers side of the car.
While it’s unclear why the vehicle was stopped, Truitt was standing by the 2016 Nissan Versa when it was hit by a 1997 Chevy 3500 pickup truck.
The initial crash caused the Nissan to then hit Truitt, seriously injuring him, ALEA said. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.
