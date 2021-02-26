Emergency missing, endangered persons alert issued for Mobile girl

Markia Zynez Yates, 16, hasn't been seen since Feb. 21. Call the Mobile Police Department at (251) 208-7211 or call 911 if you see her. (Source: ALEA)
By WSFA Staff | February 26, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 4:02 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a statewide missing and endangered persons alert on behalf of the Mobile Police Department.

Mobile police are asking for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Markia Zynez Yates.

She was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 in Mobile and was wearing a blue, pink, and yellow jacket with pink jogging pants. She also had a Betty Boop backpack.

Yates is an African-American female. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and is 5′1″ and 210 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mobile Police Department at (251) 208-7211 or call 911.

