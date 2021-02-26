Family donates $25M for senior facility expansion at Russell Medical

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Russell Medical Center in Alexander City announced a multi-facility expansion project.
The project was made possible thanks to a $25 million donation from Ben and Luanne Russell. The hospital states this is the largest donation in Russell Medical’s history.
The money will go towards some large-scale developments centered on geriatric medicine and enhanced opportunities for senior citizens.
The Russell Legacy Project will be located on the hospital campus in Alexander City. It will include an independent living community of 26 single-family cottages, as well as an assisted living facility with 32 residential units.
The donation will also pay for a new center, the Benjamin Russell Center for Advanced Care, to provide geriatric health care, specialty care and more. It will also help create the Benjamin Russell Endowed Chair in Geriatrics, by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees, pending an approval process to be held by the medical director of the advanced care facility.
“We are overwhelmed and thrilled to make this momentous announcement,” Russell Medical President and CEO Jim Peace said in a news release. “Ben and Luanne’s extraordinary act of generosity reflects a caring family who are great supporters of Alexander City, the Lake Martin area, and the medical community in Alabama. The Russell Legacy Project allows us to grow services centered on the largest sector who are in need of healthcare services, those citizens 65 years and olde.”
“As a long-standing member of our hospital board, Mr. Russell has been instrumental in our strategic plan and steadfastly supports our vision to become a regional hub for geriatric medicine. With his family’s legacy gift, this vision will become a reality,” said Peace.
