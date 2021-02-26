Man pleads guilty in Elmore County capital murder case

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man pleaded guilty to capital murder in Elmore County.
According to Chief Deputy District Attorney C.J. Robinson, Ronald Jason Mann entered a guilty plea on Thursday. Robinson said he will likely be sentenced within the next few weeks so the vicimt’s family has the chance to be present.
“This way we can offer the family some finality so they can start the process of moving passed this part of the healing process,” Robinson said
In the meantime, Mann remains is in the Autauga Metro Jail.
Robinson said Mann’s car broke down and the victim stopped to try and help in September 2018. The victim was fatally stabbed in the stomach.
Authorities say Mann and a codefendant stole the victim’s car and his cellphone.
Mann was initially charged with murder. The charge was later upgraded to capital murder.
