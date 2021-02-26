Montgomery homicide investigation opened after body found

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after finding a man’s body early Friday morning.
Police and fire medics responded to the 3900 block of Norman Bridge Road around 2:30 a.m. On scene, first responders located the victim, 35-year-old Mickey Lassic. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The circumstances surrounding Lassic’s death remain unclear. No arrests have been made yet in what is Montgomery’s 13th homicide case of 2021.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
