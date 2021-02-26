Pedestrian struck, killed in Autauga County crash

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 65.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Noah Paul Womack, 21, was in the roadway of I-65 when he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. He was taken to an area hospital but died of his injuries.
Cpl. Jeremey Burkett says the crash happened around 7 p.m. at the 188-mile marker, about seven miles north of Prattville in Autauga County.
No additional details in the investigation are being released. Burkett says any additional information that is found and does not hinder the investigation will be released.
