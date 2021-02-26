Probate judge reminds voters of Senate District 26 special election Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Probate Judge JC Love wants to remind voters of the Alabama Senate District 26 special election taking place Tuesday.
Current Rep. Kirk Hatcher and former city councilman William Green face off for the seat on Tuesday. The seat was vacated in September when David Burkette resigned after facing campaign finance charges.
“This is to fill a now-vacated seat in Alabama legislature, and I think all of your viewers can see some of the hot button issues that go on each session as we’re debating what we’re going to do regarding voting, early voting, no-excuse absentee voting. And that’s been a hot topic as well as gambling here,” said Love. “But you also have to deal with, you know, education, economic development. So I know the people in Montgomery county definitely want to make sure that their voice and their opinions are known regarding these, these issues.”
Polls in District 26 will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. You can use the probate office’s new “No wait Probate” app to find your polling place and check the wait times at all precincts.
Love says several safety measures will be in place.
“I want all voters to know that, as we’ve done with other elections since this pandemic, we’re putting everyone’s health and safety most important,” Love said. “So when voters go to the polls on Tuesday, they will know that all 33 of our precincts have been professionally cleaned and sanitized. All of our election equipment has been sanitized.
Like previous elections, Love says poll workers will be wearing face masks, face shields and disposable gloves. They will also be using the CDC’s distance requirements to space out voters inside each polling location. Hand sanitizer will also be available throughout the precinct.
“And we’ll be giving all voters disposable pens, as well as disposable gloves to use when they sign-in on the poll pad,” Judge Love explained.
Voters are still asked to wear face masks or face coverings when they present to the polls to vote on Tuesday.
“But you know, no voter is going to be turned away for not one to wear a face mask or face covering, “ Love added. “We’re just encouraging and asking people to do it just because we’re still in the midst of this pandemic, still trying to get people vaccinated, they still just want them to take every precaution possible to limit everybody’s exposure to risk of transacting or contracting this virus.”
