Probate judge reminds voters of Senate District 26 special election Tuesday

“This is to fill a now-vacated seat in Alabama legislature, and I think all of your viewers can see some of the hot button issues that go on each session as we’re debating what we’re going to do regarding voting, early voting, no-excuse absentee voting. And that’s been a hot topic as well as gambling here,” said Love. “But you also have to deal with, you know, education, economic development. So I know the people in Montgomery county definitely want to make sure that their voice and their opinions are known regarding these, these issues.”