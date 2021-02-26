Reward in 17-year missing person case increases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - CrimeStoppers is hoping an increased reward in a 17-year missing person case will gain new information.
CrimeStoppers has increased the reward in the missing person case of LaQuanta Riley. The reward, which was increased from $1,000 to $5,000, is in remembrance of her on her birthday. Riley’s birthday is Friday.
The city of Montgomery and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is also offering $5,000, according to CrimeStoppers.
Riley was last seen on Dec. 7, 2003. At the time of her disappearance, Riley’s ears and tongue were pierced, according to investigators. She also has “Rest in Peace Mesha” tattooed on her left arm, “LaQaunta” tattooed on her right arm and a scar on her nose.
Investigators say Riley would be 36-years-old.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app.
