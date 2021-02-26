South Alabama drug trafficking suspect captured

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama man who had been sought by law enforcement on drug trafficking charges has been arrested, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Covington County Sheriff’s Office.
Fredrick Laquan Everett was wanted by the 22nd Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and the Covington County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of drug trafficking.
A CrimeStoppers tip led police to Everett’s location Tuesday. He was arrested after law enforcement surrounded the house he was in.
After his arrest, police found marijuana, methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana, and several stolen firearms.
He’s now being held on charges of drug trafficking, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, and receiving stolen property.
