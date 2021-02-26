Suspect sought in convenience store burglary investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted in a convenience store burglary investigation.
According to CrimeStoppers, the crime happened at a Chevron gas station in the 6800 block of Atlanta Highway around 4 a.m. on Feb. 4.
Investigators said the suspect forced his way into the gas station. Security footage from the store shows what appears to be the suspect inside the building, rummaging through an office and service desk.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.