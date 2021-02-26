Way above normal temps through the weekend, rain next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A frontal boundary is situated near U.S. 80 this morning, resulting in mild temperatures and areas of dense fog in South Alabama. The location of the front is also keeping a large swath of steady moderate rain well to our north.
The front is stationary now, but will lift north of our area as a warm front today. The result will be a slight chance of a couple of isolated showers throughout the day, but most of us stay dry.
Temperatures will head for the mid-70s north to the upper 70s to around 80 elsewhere this afternoon with mainly cloudy skies this morning giving way to at least some sunshine this afternoon. It will also be a bit breezy with wind gusts of 15-20 mph possible.
For the weekend, the aforementioned front will remain well to our north. Only a few isolated showers are possible courtesy of the warmth and increased humidity we’re expecting. Similar to today, most of us should stay quiet.
The bigger story for the weekend will be afternoon highs heading into the lower 80s! And with dew points in the 60s, it will feel anything but February-like!
The forecast remains a bit murky heading into next week as models disagree substantially on when a couple rounds of rain will move through the region.
For now, it still appears as though we will see a round of rain late Sunday night into Monday as a cold front arrives from the northwest. A few thunderstorms are possible, but heavy rain and severe weather are really not anticipated.
Monday night through Wednesday are a bit up in the air with models split on whether or not we will see rain. Due to the high degree of uncertainty and continued model variability, we will maintain a 50% chance of rain Tuesday and a low-end 30% chance of showers come Wednesday.
Models have come into better agreement regarding temperatures for next week...
Highs will probably be stuck in the upper 60s Monday, the middle 60s Tuesday and the upper 60s Wednesday as cooler air pushes in -- with or without any rain.
