Birmingham PD: Two suspects arrested, facing charges after 2-year-old shot last month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Two women have been arrested in connection to the shooting of a 2-year-old in Birmingham on Saturday, February 27.
22-year-old LaDerica Pritchett and 22-year-old Tercaria Wilborn, both of Birmingham, are facing charges of first degree assault and shooting into an occupied building. Bonds total $60,000 for each.
Wilburn was arrested and has bonded out of the Jefferson County Jail. Pritchett remains in the Jefferson County Jail.
Birmingham Police say the 2-year-old, who has not been identified, has undergone several surgeries and is currently in stable condition.
Police say the investigation continues for any additional suspects. If you have any information that could help police, you’re asked to call the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Birmingham Police Department is conducting an investigation after a 2-year-old was shot Saturday morning.
Police say they received a call of a 2-year-old shot in the area of the 200 Block of Boxwood Circle on Saturday, February 27, just after 2:00 a.m. The child was transported to St. Vincent’s East with life threatening injuries by personal vehicle.
According to police, the child’s condition is now considered stable.
Police say the preliminary investigation indicates an altercation occurred between adults, which escalated to shots being fired. A person or persons of interest have been identified, but the suspects are still at large.
This is an ongoing investigation. No arrest has been made, according to Birmingham Police.
Police ask if there is anyone with additional information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.