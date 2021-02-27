Black history celebrated at Paterson Field with drive-up movies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People weren’t going out to the ball game at Paterson Field Friday evening. Instead they came for the music, food and the movies, transforming the parking lot into the Black movie cinema to celebrate Black History Month.
A double feature of the movies “42″ and “Akeelah and the Bee” were shown Friday night.
The event was also created for families to spend time together away from their homes safely in the city.
“There was some success that we had with this on a previous basis so we thought that this would be perfect, and we think that the two shows are perfect to,” Montgomery director of cultural affairs Yvette Jones-Semdley said.
“Movies like ’42′ and ‘Akeelah and the Bee’ tell stories about historic events and also inspire the community that anything is possible.”
“It is positive for the community for our children to see positive things on the screen, " moviegoer Roxanne Diawara said.
Another moviegoer says this event allows children in the community to learn more about Black history.
“For so long we’ve had the narrative and now we’re able to change our narrative and show our children how to be proud of who they are, where they came from and what we overcome,” Jerita Martin said.
The city will continue to celebrate Black History Month with events through this weekend.
