Man critically injured in shooting in Montgomery Saturday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was critically injured in a shooting in Montgomery Saturday morning, Montgomery police said.
Around 9 a.m., police and medics responded to the 3100 block of Montwood Drive, according to MPD Corporal Ernestina McGriff.
When police and medics arrived to the scene, they found the victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound, McGriff said. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
McGriff said the victim told officials the shooting possibly happened in the 3100 block of Gentilly Court.
No further information could be released at this time as police continue to investigate.
