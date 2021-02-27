Montgomery officer Carlos Taylor’s family gets van title, trust fund for medical costs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office shared highlights of a presentation for the family of Carlos Taylor.
Taylor was injured in a 2017 crash while on duty as a Montgomery police officer. The wreck left him with a traumatic brain injury and unable to walk or communicate verbally.
Now, a special needs trust has been established for his family. This is to help with cover his care costs.
Taylor’s family was presented with a $25,000 check on Friday. The district attorney’s office says this is the balance of the funds raised in 2020.
The Taylors also received the title to a van that was given to the family in the fall. The van was fitted for a ramp and other accessibility features at no charge, courtesy of Superior Van & Mobility.
Now that they have the title, the vehicle is no longer under lease, meaning they own it outright.
More efforts to help Taylor and his family are ongoing. Alabama Wounded Blue Inc. has created a special link for the community to continue monetary donations.
Those proceeds will be directed to the trust on a monthly basis.
