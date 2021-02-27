2nd dose patients at Main Street clinics being redirected this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is a change of plans regarding two area second dose vaccination clinics.
The Montgomery Emergency Management Agency says those scheduled to receive their second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this weekend at Main Street clinic in Montgomery or Millbrook must go to the Montgomery Mall drive-thru clinic instead.
The EMA says the mall clinic will have the list of names that had appointments and will verify them prior to vaccination.
This change is due to a clerical error.
