2nd drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held this weekend and next week in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -You have a chance to get your second vaccine shot this weekend and all next week. The city of Montgomery will be hosting two separate drive-thru clinics for those getting their doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The metal barricades are set and the cones are in position in the old Montgomery Mall parking lot, which means Montgomery EMA Director Christina Thornton and her team are ready to open the second drive-thru vaccine clinic through the mall fire department.
Saturday’s vaccination clinic is only for those who received the first Moderna dose on Jan. 30 at this same location.
Thornton has one message; come prepared. The bay doors open at 9:30.
“Having your vaccination card and ID will help expedite the process. We do ask that you bring your insurance card. Alabama Public Health wants that for their documentation purposes. If you do not have your vaccination card and you lost it, it’s been 28 days and we understand that but understand you need to have your ID, and we’re going to have to pull you out of line and validate you should be receiving your second dose, booster dose,” said Thornton.
Next week will be dramatically different. The second vaccine drive-through here will be for those who got the Pfizer dose a few weeks ago. The bay doors open Monday morning at 9 a.m. There will be 5,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine available all week. The Pfizer drive-thru clinic closes Monday afternoon at 5 p.m. However, it will reopen on Tuesday at 9 a.m. and close at 3 p.m.
There will be no drive-thru vaccination clinic on Wednesday. On Thursday, there will be a clinic from noon to 6 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thornton encourages everyone to disregard the time on the vaccine card but just come during the hours of operation on the day you’re supposed to attend.
“They come out of this side of the fire station and park in the parking lot behind you so they can be observed to make sure no one has any reaction or symptoms from the second dose,” said Thornton.
Thornton said all second shot recipients will need to remain in the parking lot outside the fire department to make sure there aren’t allergic reactions.
She said she can’t recall any medical issues during the initial vaccinations on January 30th and a few weeks ago from either vaccine.
Based on recent medical data, it appears the beginning of the end of the pandemic is at hand. Now more ever that second dose is crucial, according to medical experts.
