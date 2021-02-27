Southern defeats ASU 24-21

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets returned to the gridiron Friday evening facing the Southern Jaguars to kick off a five-game spring football season.
The Hornets fell short of victory, however. Southern beat ASU 24-21.
The Jaguars were the first to strike. With over 11 minutes left in the first quarter, Hornets quarterback Ryan Nettles’ pass was intercepted by free safety Chase Foster, who then ran the ball 14 yards for a touchdown.
Southern had the lead 7-0 heading into the second quarter.
The Hornets would get on the board before the end of the first half.
With over a minute left, Nettles connected with receiver Jeremiah Hixon for a 32-yard touchdown.
Heading into halftime, the Hornets and Jaguars were tied up 7-7.
With over three minutes into the third quarter, Southern would add more points to the board when quarterback Ladarius Skeleton ran the ball eight-yards for a touchdown.
The Hornets would respond. With over eight minutes left to play, Nettles found wide receiver Michael Jefferson for a 14-yard touchdown.
With the clock ticking down for the third quarter, the Hornets would take the lead. Running back Jacory Merritt made his way to the end zone for a one-yard touchdown.
Alabama State had the lead 21-14 going into the fourth quarter.
But, Southern wouldn’t take long to catch up. With seconds into the fourth quarter, Skeleton connected with tight end Gregory Perkins for a 59-yard touchdown.
With over 12 minutes left to play, the Jaguars would add more points to the board when kicker Cesar Barajas made a 41-yard field goal.
ASU kicker Hunter Hanson missed a 44-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining in the game that would have tied things up 24-24.
The Hornets face Jackson State March 20. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
