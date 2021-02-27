Unseasonably warm weekend, Rain and cooler air return for the workweek

By Lee Southwick | February 27, 2021 at 6:00 AM CST - Updated February 27 at 6:00 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Grab your flip flops and shorts, the 80s are here for the weekend! It is warm enough for a pool weekend especially with the higher humidity), but it’s not the prettiest - skies will stay mostly cloudy today and tomorrow.

Rain chances are low at 20%. That means that we can’t rule out some isolated showers, but most of us will stay dry.

Then, the forecast takes a wetter and cooler turn for the beginning of the workweek.

A front will pass through Monday morning, bringing higher rain chances with it. Scattered rain will remain likely Monday - Tuesday night.

A few rumbles of thunder are possible Tuesday and Tuesday night as well. The risk of strong storms looks very low at this time, but we’re watching it, particularly for our southern counties.

During this time period, temperatures will return to the 60s.

