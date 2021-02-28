Faulkner secures SSAC Men’s Basketball Championship with win against Stillman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles defeated the Stillman Tigers 67-64 Saturday to clinch the SSAC Men’s Basketball Championship.
This is the Eagles’ fifth title, and the first since 2016.
Faulkner got 17 points and six rebounds from Austin Rogers, 21 points from Jordan Hamlette and 11 points and 11 boards from C.J. Williamson.
It was tight for the first 10 minutes of the first half. However, the Eagles turned an 18-17 deficit into a 37-20 lead in the span of 6:54.
In the second half, the Tigers used a 14-3 run to pull within 48-47 with under 11 minutes left. But, the Eagles held serve the rest of the way and maintained the lead, topped by Hamlette knocking down a pair of free throws with 18 seconds left.
Both the Eagles and Tigers received an automatic bid to the 2021 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship Opening Round March 12-13.
The Eagles will host an opening round.
