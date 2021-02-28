2nd dose of Moderna vaccine given Saturday in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As more people in our area get the vaccine that’s currently available, there’s a need for their second shots.
Saturday, hundreds of people received their second dose at a drive thru vaccination clinic set up at the old Montgomery Mall.
The clinic was for those who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at that same location on Jan. 30 or at the Main Street Clinic at the Montgomery and Millbrook locations.
This was still a first come, first served basis.
Those getting vaccinated presented their vaccination card and filled out the necessary paperwork before receiving the vaccine.
Next week, they will be providing the second dose for those who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine during the week long vaccination clinic that took place on Feb 8 through 12.
