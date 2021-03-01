MainStreet Family Care out of vaccines, expects to get more this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - MainStreet Family Care clinics in Alabama are out of COVID-19 vaccines but hope to receive more this week.
According to Betsy Stewart with MainStreet, the Alabama Department of Public Health plans to provide MainStreet clinics with a shipment of vaccines this week.
MainStreet hopes to be able to reschedule its patients for the second dose within the recommended time frame.
On Friday, MainStreet ran out of vaccine doses. It is about 800 second doses short of the Moderna vaccine.
Last week the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency said the MainStreet shortage was due to a clerical error. However, Stewart said that isn’t the case, and the shortage is due to several factors, including a varying amount of doses in vials.
Some of the people who MainStreet vaccinated will hit their recommended four to six week window on Friday.
Earlier Monday, MainStreet encouraged the people impacted to try to get a second dose at another vaccination site.
To find a vaccine site and schedule an appointment, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 vaccination scheduling portal.
MainStreet has vaccinated more than 18,000 Alabamians.
