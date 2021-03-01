A wet, chilly Tuesday ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Numerous to widespread showers (and a few non-severe thunderstorms) will set up shop across central and south Alabama Tuesday. We will likely see a good soaking rain set up in the morning and last through late Tuesday night. The rain should end early Wednesday morning.
This is all thanks to an area of low pressure that has developed along I-10.
As a result of that location, we aren’t expecting severe weather, but a couple rumbles of thunder and patchy heavier rain are possible.
By the time we wake up Wednesday, Central Alabama will have picked up a healthy 1-3″ of rain. We could see some nuisance and minor flooding in spots, but nothing significant is expected.
Temps will struggle to get much above 50 on Tuesday with that all day rain.
There will also be a bit of a breeze at times both today and tomorrow with some gusts up around 15-20 mph at times. Morning clouds behind the departing area of low pressure will give way to late day sunshine on Wednesday. That sun will boost temps into the 60s.
The end of the week and the upcoming weekend will be dry with the exception of perhaps a shower Friday night or Saturday. Most of us won’t see rain, but we will certainly see at least more clouds Friday night and Saturday.
Afternoon highs will be in the 60s to perhaps near 70° each day, with overnight lows down in the upper 30s and lower 40s generally speaking. So don’t put that cold weather gear away quite yet!
The good news is beyond Tuesday we don’t have any chilly days in the forecast...nor do we have any subfreezing lows on the way.
