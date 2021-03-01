One person killed, one injured after alleged robbery attempt on White St. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead and another person is injured after an alleged robbery attempt in Auburn Sunday evening.
Auburn Police Divison arrived to the 300 block of White Street at approximately 4:58 p.m. and discovered two males suffering from gunshot wounds.
One of the individuals was transported to East Alabama Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. The other individual was flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center by air ambulance with serious injuries.
Auburn police have determined that this was not a random event and there is no known threat to the public at this time. Police are investigating the homeowner’s allegation that the two males attempted to rob him and he subsequently defended himself.
The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division Detectives Section. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact detectives at 334-501-3140.
