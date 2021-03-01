2nd doses of Pfizer vaccine to be given this week in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People who received their first Pfizer vaccine will receive their second dose in a drive-thru clinic this week in Montgomery.
Montgomery officials are holding the mass vaccination clinic Monday through Friday at the old Montgomery Mall location, just like the first clinic. While the location remains the same, the timing will vary:
- Monday - 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday - 9 a.m. through 3 p.m.
- Thursday - Noon to 6 p.m.
Those who attend are required to bring their initial dose vaccination card to get the second shot.
Officials are asking those who are attending the Pfizer vaccine clinic to show up two hours earlier than when they got their first dose and, if possible, the same day of the week.
So, for example, if you got your first dose at noon on Wednesday during the initial clinic, you are asked to be in line at 10 a.m. on Wednesday for the upcoming clinic. It’s part of an effort to streamline the process, reduce traffic congestion, and limit the wait times of those in line.
A drive-thru clinic for those who needed their second Moderna vaccine was held on Saturday in Montgomery.
The clinic was for those who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at that same location on Jan. 30 or at the Main Street Clinic at the Montgomery and Millbrook locations.
Baptist Health Chief Learning Officer Judi Miller said any extra vaccines at the end will be offered to volunteers.
