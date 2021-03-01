2 sought in Montgomery burglary, theft investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are searching for two people in connection to a burglary and theft of property investigation.
Police say it happened in the 3300 block of Malcolm Drive between Feb. 17-23. A male and female were captured on the business surveillance system.
Police are still trying to identify them.
If you can help police identify or find these people, call Montgomery police at 334-625-2742 and refer to case number 2021-00034108. You may also call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
